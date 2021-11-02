Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $64.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

ATER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.21.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

