Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 636,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,949,000. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for 8.8% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.