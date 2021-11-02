Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Truist

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Truist from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

