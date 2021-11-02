Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 71.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

