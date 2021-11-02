Atom Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.31. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.