Atom Investors LP Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $659.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $675.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

