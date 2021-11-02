Atom Investors LP Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $659.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $675.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.87.
In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
