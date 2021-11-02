Atom Investors LP Trims Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. Truist dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

