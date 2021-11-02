ATW Spac Management LLC Buys Shares of 900,000 American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. American Acquisition Opportunity makes up approximately 2.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Acquisition Opportunity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

