ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200,000 Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,000. Maquia Capital Acquisition comprises 3.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAQCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,065,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

