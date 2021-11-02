ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,896 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.15% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,831. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

