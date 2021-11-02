ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Flame Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,131,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 8,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

