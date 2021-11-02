Audacy (AUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, analysts expect Audacy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Audacy alerts:

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $497.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.