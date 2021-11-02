Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$6.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 429,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.70.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.