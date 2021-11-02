Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.
