AutoWeb’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.