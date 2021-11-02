Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Holdings Raised by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.17% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

