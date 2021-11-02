Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

CAR stock traded up $310.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.50. The company had a trading volume of 534,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.