Avis Budget Group’s (CAR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $181.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $4.40. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.