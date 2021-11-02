Axonics (AXNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Axonics worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

