Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.