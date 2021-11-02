B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s (NASDAQ:BRIVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $4,780,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.