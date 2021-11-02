BaaSid (BAAS) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $182,876.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

