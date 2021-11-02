Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 1,906 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.02. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $259.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

