Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.72 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

