Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 2,248 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

