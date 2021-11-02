Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $789,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,490,000.

IYC stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

