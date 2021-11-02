Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

