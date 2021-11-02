Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QCOM opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

