Balfour Beatty plc (BAFYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BAFYY opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

