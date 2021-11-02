Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

TWLO stock opened at $301.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.49 and a 200 day moving average of $351.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.