Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 299,979 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,206 shares of company stock worth $16,951,017. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

