Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

