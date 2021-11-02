Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 48,821 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ventas worth $40,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,834,000 after buying an additional 310,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 49.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 450.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,561.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

