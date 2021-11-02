Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $33.72 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 292,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of CGNX opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.