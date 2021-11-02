Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $43.09 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

