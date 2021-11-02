Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $43.09 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 130,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 689.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

