Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $39.82 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,598,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,266,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

