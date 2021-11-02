Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 173,247 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,247 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $47,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

