Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $39.82 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,598,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

