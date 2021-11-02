Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $44.49 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 446,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.