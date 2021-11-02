Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Cap of $53.00 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 312% against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $3.03 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,933,632 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.