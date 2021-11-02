Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head to Head Review

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.46% 1.39%

Banc of California has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 3.46 $12.57 million $0.40 52.63 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.08 $29.61 million $4.47 4.63

CF Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banc of California and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.93, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Summary

Banc of California beats CF Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

