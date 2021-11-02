Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.57 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.67.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

