Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BSMX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

