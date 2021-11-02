Bank of America Begins Coverage on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of RLX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
