Bank of America Begins Coverage on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

