Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.85% of Quest Diagnostics worth $459,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.