Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $384,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

