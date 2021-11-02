Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 130,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,427,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

