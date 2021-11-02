Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

