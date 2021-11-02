Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,786,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.